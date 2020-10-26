Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $620,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. CX Institutional grew its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Motco grew its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.27 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $138.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

