Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 362 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 47.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.18 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

