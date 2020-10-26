Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,747 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $163.49 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average of $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.