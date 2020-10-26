Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after buying an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of EW stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,064,177.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

