Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 353 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 185,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS opened at $86.49 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.