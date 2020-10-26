Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 131 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $88,983,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

