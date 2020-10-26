Analysts Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target at $26.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 756.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

ALDX stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $295.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

