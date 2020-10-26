$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

SFM stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.