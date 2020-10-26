Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$24.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce ($24.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($21.00) and the lowest is ($28.77). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($15.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($78.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($79.50) to ($77.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($76.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($80.61) to ($73.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.71 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

NBR stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 493.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,421,129 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,235,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 873,020 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.