Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)

10/15/2020 – Buzzi Unicem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

10/13/2020 – Buzzi Unicem had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2020 – Buzzi Unicem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2020 – Buzzi Unicem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

10/1/2020 – Buzzi Unicem was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

