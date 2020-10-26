Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,043.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.39.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

