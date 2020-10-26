Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freshpet (FRPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT):

10/23/2020 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2020 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2020 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $116.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $117.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.12 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,344,910.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

