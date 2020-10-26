1,908 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,130,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after purchasing an additional 293,134 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,748,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NYSE LEA opened at $134.51 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

