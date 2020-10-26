General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Decreased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 127,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

