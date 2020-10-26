Forsta AP Fonden Invests $302,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $48.90 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

