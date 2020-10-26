NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $417,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Western Union by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 457,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,526 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 41.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 128,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 249.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
