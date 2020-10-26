Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,211 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 241,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,336 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

