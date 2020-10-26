World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 225.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

