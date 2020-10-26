Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $320,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 398,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Truist lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

PENN stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

