Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2,893.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 395.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 23.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

