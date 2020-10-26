Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of AGCO worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AGCO by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AGCO by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after acquiring an additional 719,824 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $32,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,768,000 after acquiring an additional 366,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,827,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $83.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

