Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 589.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 69,411 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $95.20 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

