Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,458 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

TRIP stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.40. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

