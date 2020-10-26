CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CarMax by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CarMax by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,683,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $90.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.