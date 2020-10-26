Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research note published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.53 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $75,414.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,933 shares of company stock worth $254,582. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

