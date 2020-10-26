Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research note published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.53 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $75,414.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,933 shares of company stock worth $254,582. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Price Target at $26.00
Analysts Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Price Target at $26.00
$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. This Quarter
$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. Will Announce Earnings of -$24.63 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. Will Announce Earnings of -$24.63 Per Share
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Buzzi Unicem
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Buzzi Unicem
Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freshpet
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freshpet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report