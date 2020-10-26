GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 787,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 303,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 251,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 84,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

LANC stock opened at $183.00 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

