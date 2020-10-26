Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 48.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $294.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.66.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

