Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 27.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 16.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 104.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXN stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

