Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,425.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $140,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,655.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,754 shares of company stock valued at $763,851. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,237,000 after buying an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 990,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after buying an additional 264,470 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 891,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 260,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 209,040 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

