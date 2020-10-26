Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKIMF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
