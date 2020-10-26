Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

