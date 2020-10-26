-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.51). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,115,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after buying an additional 736,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 54,068 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,318,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 75,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.63. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

