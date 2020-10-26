Analysts Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPAI. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 588.00 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

