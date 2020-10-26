Zacks: Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $89.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a current ratio of 26.32. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 51.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 27.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

