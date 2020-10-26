Brokerages Anticipate Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,068.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,218 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,826 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,616,000 after buying an additional 823,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,692,000 after buying an additional 412,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 613,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,134,000 after buying an additional 262,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 722,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after buying an additional 261,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.28. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

