$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of CPSS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

