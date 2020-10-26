Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 181,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

