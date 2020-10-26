Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 180,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $149.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

