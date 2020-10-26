Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $460,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.