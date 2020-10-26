Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Trimmed by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.37.

NYSE:CAT opened at $168.59 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

