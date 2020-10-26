One Capital Management LLC Buys 174 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $250.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total transaction of $2,237,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,767 shares of company stock worth $171,148,885. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

