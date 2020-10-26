iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

