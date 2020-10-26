One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 378.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $190.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $192.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

