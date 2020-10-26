One Capital Management LLC Sells 3,935 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

