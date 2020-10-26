One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,703 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $64.78 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16.

