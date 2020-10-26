One Capital Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $163.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

