One Capital Management LLC Sells 5,303 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

