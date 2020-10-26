One Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $317.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

