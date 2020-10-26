NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 982 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $116.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.15.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

