NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 14,197 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.